Dr. Jeffery Choh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Choh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Choh, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Choh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choh?
About Dr. Jeffery Choh, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588641104
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Choh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Choh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choh works at
Dr. Choh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.