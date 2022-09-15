Overview of Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD

Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Walding works at Southern Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.