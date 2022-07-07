Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Jeffrey Ahn, M.D.45 Park Ave Ph 1, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 518-2384Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ahn and his team were extremely professional and worked with me to help me understand my situation and solve my snoring and breathing issues. Although the recovery was a bit more than I was expecting, the results have exceeded my expectations and I can finally breathe clearly through my nose and my snoring has reduced 70%. There is one more adjustment to my throat that should hopefully eliminate the snoring completely. I highly reccomend Dr. Ahn and his team.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Korean
Education & Certifications
- NYU Sch Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Laryngitis and Balloon Sinuplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahn speaks Japanese and Korean.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.