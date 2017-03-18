Dr. Apter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Apter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Apter, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Apter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Apter works at
Dr. Apter's Office Locations
Princeton Psychiatric Centers PA256 Bunn Dr Ste 6, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-3555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
My favorite doctor, cares about me and always helps me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Apter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1568509495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
