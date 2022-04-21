Dr. Jeffrey Barrazueta, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrazueta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Barrazueta, DDS
Dr. Jeffrey Barrazueta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Odessa, FL.
Dental Care at Starkey Ranch2638 Gunn Hwy, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (813) 723-6562
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
I've had several visits with Dr. Barrazueta and all have been great. It is clear that they are focused on excellent care and a positive patient experience. I can't say enough positive things about them and have recommended them to several friends and neighbors already.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Barrazueta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrazueta accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barrazueta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barrazueta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrazueta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrazueta.
