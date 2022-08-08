Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
Pain Mgmt. Consultants LLC1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 2211, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 635-2775
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He generally doesn't rush out. He will work with me to find the right procedures and medications I need to help with my pain.
About Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1376506022
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.