Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
-
1
Shifa Health1103 Cleveland Ave, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 676-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr. Berger is excellent. He really listens. He is Very kind and intuitive, has a gentle way of getting to the heart of problem. I feel so much better than I did when I started seeing him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1588601355
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.