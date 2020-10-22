Dr. Jeffrey Caplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Caplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Caplan, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Caplan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from St George's School of Medicine - Bay Shore and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Caplan's Office Locations
Jeffrey Caplan, MD3990 Sheridan St Ste 103, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 730-5102
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been my Dr for about 5 years... Dr Caplan is very caring and has great bedside manners... Staff is always friendly.. I would recommend DR. CAPLAN to all my family, friends and YOU...
About Dr. Jeffrey Caplan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1417060013
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|University Of Ms School Of Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- St George's School of Medicine - Bay Shore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Caplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caplan.
