Dr. Jeffrey Collier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Collier works at Jeffrey M Collier MD in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.