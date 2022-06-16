Dr. Jeffrey Dorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dorf, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Dorf, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Chest Medicine Of New Mexico4273 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 200E, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 821-5992
New Mexico Cancer Center4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 821-5992
- Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Dorf was very thorough in his communication and answered all my questions. He is candid, direct and was Frank in all his communication. It’s hard to find that these days. I must admit, most of what he told me, I needed to hear from him because I know my smoking habit is not only bad for me but creating all these issues in my life.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477571131
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Weiss Meml Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- University of Iowa
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Dorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorf speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorf.
