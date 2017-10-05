Dr. Jeffrey Dover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Dover, MD is a Dermatologist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Skin Care Physicians1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 731-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dover?
Dr. Dover is the BEST!! He is so talented and his work is always perfect!! He is not only an incredible Doctor but is kind, compassionate and listens to all of you skincare needs. He takes the time to explain every procedure thoroughly so you feel completely comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Dover!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Dover, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Havard Med/Mass Genl Hosps
- St Johns Hospital
- Sunnybrook Hosp
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dover works at
Dr. Dover has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.