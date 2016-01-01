Dr. Jeffrey Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Finkelstein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Finkelstein, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St Ste 107, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5011
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Emergency Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245281914
- Joint Military Ctrs
- Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medicine
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
