Dr. Jeffrey Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Frankel, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Frankel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel's Office Locations
David C. Reed, MD16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 303, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 244-2822
Regional Hospital for Respiratory and Complex Care16251 Sylvester Rd SW, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 244-9977
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a coupe of prostate procedures with Dr. Frankle. The last one he visited me three times in the hospital to be sure I was doing well. He is a competent and compassionate professional, and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Frankel, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
