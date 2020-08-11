Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Daytona, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Family Care Physicians LLP in South Daytona, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.