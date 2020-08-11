Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Friedrich, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Friedrich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Friedrich works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.