Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Glass works at Jeffrey Glass in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Glass
    12810 Hillcrest Rd Ste B220, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 696-9270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Dementia or Depression Screening
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Dementia or Depression Screening

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144300674
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Albany Med College
Internship
  • Johannesburg Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Glass has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

