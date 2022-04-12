Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Glass works at
Dr. Glass' Office Locations
Jeffrey Glass12810 Hillcrest Rd Ste B220, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 696-9270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glass' enthusiasm for patient care is amazing. He was able to identify my issues very quickly to help me move forward with my life. He is gentle and wise, asking the hard questions without imposing judgment. I learn more about myself with every visit, and he helps me find feasible, concrete management strategies. He thrives on psychiatric and medical research, but not in an aloof way - which translates into patient knowledge and empowerment. With a lot of emotional labor and the right medication, I am finally a more pleasant, emotionally regulated human being!
About Dr. Jeffrey Glass, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144300674
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med College
- Johannesburg Hospital
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
