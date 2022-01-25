Dr. Jeffrey Henke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Henke, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Henke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Surgical Consultants of Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste A331, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 823-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Medical City McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 823-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Medical City Dallas
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the ONLY doctor I trust! He has provided after care which has been beneficial to keeping the weight off. He spends time talking to me and I consider him a friend because it has been almost 8 years now since my surgery.
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Phoenix Integrated Surg Residency
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- General Surgery
Dr. Henke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Henke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.