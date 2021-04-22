See All Psychiatrists in Southampton, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO

Psychiatry
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Southampton, PA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Herman works at Jeffrey A Herman DO in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Herman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey A Herman DO
    506 Lakeside Park, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 364-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Apr 22, 2021
I think Dr. Herman is great. I saw him for years before I moved to a different state. He is not the warmest fellow, but he is smart and genuinely cares about you in a very reserved way. He is also very skilled with balancing medication to find the right mix for you. It takes time, as it always does, but his skill has literally saved my life on numerous occasions. The people who work at the front desk are also not super warm but very caring and great at explaining things at his direction. I really appreciate the whole team. I would recommend him to anyone, as long as they are okay with someone who isn’t going to be super warm and chatty. He will not stop trying to help you if you let him.
— Apr 22, 2021
About Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285835389
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Herman works at Jeffrey A Herman DO in Southampton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Herman’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.