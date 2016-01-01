Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Johnsrud, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Johnsrud, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.



Dr. Johnsrud works at Eric H. Pham MD Inc. in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.