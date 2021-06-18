Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Visionaire Eye Consultants2356 Meadows Blvd Ste 100B, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 531-0688
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones was straightforward, professional and very concerned about making sure I understood everything about my condition and my pending procedure.I felt like I was the only patient in the office (I wasn’t!). Not only was Dr. Jones great but the entire staff was kind, professional, helpful and very efficient. Great teamwork.
About Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801156328
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- La Sierra Univeristy
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.