Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They completed their residency with New Britain Genl Hosp|U Conn
Dr. Kagan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kagan's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group365 Willard Ave Ste 2D, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 665-1571
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kagan?
Visit was great. Very knowledgeable friendly staff. Dr. Kagan was a great help to me taking his time reviewing My Chart at Hartford Healthcare. Dr. K reviewed my problems and meds. Dr. K provided me with many great recommendations and made some changes to my meds and ordered some new meds and tests. He is now my new Primary Care Doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1003886193
Education & Certifications
- New Britain Genl Hosp|U Conn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagan works at
Dr. Kagan speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.