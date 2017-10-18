Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kaplan works at Jeffrey Kaplan MD, Inc Pediatric Medicine in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.