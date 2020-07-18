Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kerr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kerr works at Eagle Obstetrics & Gynecology in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.