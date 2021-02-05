Dr. Krupen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Krupen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Krupen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Krupen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krupen's Office Locations
- 1 21432 43rd Ave, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 224-7200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Krupen for over 2 decades. I am still a patient, during good and bad health. That should tell you something. Yes, he is knowledgeable, caring and always work to get you an appointment in his busy practice. He consults with other professionals to provide the best cancer care. As far as I can tell, he does not walk on water, yet.
About Dr. Jeffrey Krupen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174522726
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krupen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krupen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Krupen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krupen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krupen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krupen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.