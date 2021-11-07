Dr. La Rochelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD
Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. La Rochelle works at
Dr. La Rochelle's Office Locations
New Health Horizons LLC2226 Nw Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 223-6223
Northwest Urological, LLC2230 NW Pettygrove St Ste 210, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 223-6223
Northwest Urology LLC2435 NE Cumulus Ave Ste E, McMinnville, OR 97128 Directions (503) 435-2561
Adventist Health Sonora1000 Greenley Rd, Sonora, CA 95370 Directions (209) 536-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a very kind and confident surgeon. You know he'll do whatever he can. He removed my cancerous prostate that was highly inflamed. Kept we he could and removed what was necessary. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306006457
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Rochelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Rochelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Rochelle has seen patients for Prostate Removal and Bladder Diverticulum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Rochelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. La Rochelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Rochelle.
