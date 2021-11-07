See All Urologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD

Urology
4.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD

Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. La Rochelle works at Northwest Urological, LLC in Portland, OR with other offices in McMinnville, OR and Sonora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal and Bladder Diverticulum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. La Rochelle's Office Locations

    New Health Horizons LLC
    2226 Nw Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 223-6223
    Northwest Urological, LLC
    2230 NW Pettygrove St Ste 210, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 223-6223
    Northwest Urology LLC
    2435 NE Cumulus Ave Ste E, McMinnville, OR 97128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 435-2561
    Adventist Health Sonora
    1000 Greenley Rd, Sonora, CA 95370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 536-3750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jeffrey La Rochelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306006457
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. La Rochelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. La Rochelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. La Rochelle has seen patients for Prostate Removal and Bladder Diverticulum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Rochelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. La Rochelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Rochelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Rochelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Rochelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

