Dr. Jeffrey Lawhead, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lawhead, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Lawhead works at
Locations
1
PMG-Leavenworth-Lansing3550 S 4th St Ste 200, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 680-6442
2
Desert Oasis Health Care41120 Washington St Ste 201, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203 Directions (760) 360-3193
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best care I’ve ever had. Office/reception ladies very efficient and kind! Dr. Lawhead the best ever! Nurses super and patient!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lawhead, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1679576706
Education & Certifications
- University Kans School Med
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- pittsburg state university
