Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Liberman works at Irondequoit Internal Medicine in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.