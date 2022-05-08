Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lindahl, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Lindahl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Lindahl works at AMITA Health Medical Group in Palatine, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.