Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Loria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Loria works at Eastside Medical Associates PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.