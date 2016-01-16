Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Children's of Alabama.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
Alabama Family Eye Care5356 Stadium Trace Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 206-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Children's of Alabama
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We've been going to Dr. Malone with our two sons since around 2007, and have been very pleased with him and with South Trace Pediatrics. I especially appreciate the walk-in hour for sick children in the mornings. I would describe the atmosphere as clean and stream-lined with a short wait. Really great for school-age kids.
About Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134277478
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.