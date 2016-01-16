See All Pediatricians in Hoover, AL
Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Children's of Alabama.

Dr. Malone works at Alabama Family Eye Care in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Family Eye Care
    5356 Stadium Trace Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 206-0112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Children's of Alabama

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction
Abscess Incision and Drainage
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 16, 2016
    We've been going to Dr. Malone with our two sons since around 2007, and have been very pleased with him and with South Trace Pediatrics. I especially appreciate the walk-in hour for sick children in the mornings. I would describe the atmosphere as clean and stream-lined with a short wait. Really great for school-age kids.
    Hoover Mom of 2 in Birmingham, AL — Jan 16, 2016
    About Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134277478
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malone works at Alabama Family Eye Care in Hoover, AL. View the full address on Dr. Malone’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

