Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7874Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 1611 S Green Rd Ste 107, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 844-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Gastrotomy, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
