Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Marks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Marks works at UNIVERSITY OPHTHALMOLOGISTS,INC in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.