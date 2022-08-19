Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Montgomery, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clarks Summit, PA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Montgomery works at Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Obgyn - 407 N. State St. Clarks Summit in Clarks Summit, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.