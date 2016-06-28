See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Allen Park, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Parker, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Parker, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Parker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Parker works at Preferred Rehabilitation in Allen Park, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Rehabilitation
    15636 Southfield Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 928-0700
  2. 2
    Farmbrook Interventional Pain and Emg
    29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 401, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 354-0730

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pulmonary Embolism
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pulmonary Embolism

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 28, 2016
    Dr. Parker has always exhibited professionalism, and has been very thorough regarding my healthcare needs. He listens to his patients, which is important; he will order tests to ensure the patient is at ease with the given diagnosis. I truly appreciate him and his colleague Dr. Batah who I have also met with on several occasions. Great bedside manner. Keep up the excellent work!
    Tarita D in Southfield, MI — Jun 28, 2016
    About Dr. Jeffrey Parker, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1689650889
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
