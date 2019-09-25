Dr. Jeffrey Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Parr, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Parr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Uk Healthcare Good Samaritan Hospital310 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 226-7070
He saw my great grandmother Ruby Evan's Hart for knee surgery n mite also know her sister Thelma Berniece Evans my great aunt
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.
