Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Petersen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University fo the Carribean|American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Petersen works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.