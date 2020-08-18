Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Raizer, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Raizer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Raizer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.