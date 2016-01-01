Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fountain, CO.
Dr. Ranta works at
Locations
-
1
Mesa Ridge Dental Center6980 Mesa Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Fountain, CO 80817 Directions (719) 316-0394
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ranta?
About Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1609848944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranta accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ranta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ranta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranta works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.