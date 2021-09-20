See All Ophthalmologists in Medford, OR
Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rinkoff works at Retina Care Center in Medford, OR with other offices in Mount Shasta, CA and Grants Pass, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rinkoff's Office Locations

    Retina Care Center
    748 State St, Medford, OR 97504 (541) 842-2020
    Retina Care Center
    110 Chestnut St, Mount Shasta, CA 96067 (530) 926-0606
    Retina Care Center
    1236 NE 7th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526 (541) 842-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Ashland Community Hospital
  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Cysts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Cysts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Macular Hole
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Bell's Palsy
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Graves' Disease
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridectomy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Night Blindness
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Posterior Scleritis
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Ischemia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Solar Retinopathy
Tear Duct Disorders
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Outstanding eye and retina Doctor
    Tuckrt — Sep 20, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811962400
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Residency
    • Baylor College Affil Hospital
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rinkoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rinkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rinkoff has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinkoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

