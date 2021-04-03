Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Dr. Roh works at
Dr. Roh's Office Locations
Swedish Neuroscience Institute550 17th Ave Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roh save my life, I am very grateful for him in the care I received. I highly recommend Dr. Roh to anyone with back problems. I had developed a septic Infection and without him I would not be here. I can’t thank him enough for saving my life!!!!! If you like great bedside manner this is your guy! Cauline Simmonds
About Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1346284486
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery | New York Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roh speaks Korean.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Roh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.