Dr. Jeffrey Scales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Scales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Scales, MD is a Dermatologist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Scales works at
Locations
-
1
North Carolina Center for Dermatology PA6216 Fayetteville Rd Ste 102, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 484-9551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scales?
I have been in Dr. Scales’ practice for about 5 years. I am leaving because he no longer accepts my medical insurance. Boo hoo. I think that it will be hard to match the level of courtesy and service I received from this doctor and his staff.
About Dr. Jeffrey Scales, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497818397
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scales works at
Dr. Scales has seen patients for Rash, Hives and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.