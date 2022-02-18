Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
SMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine50 Cherry Hill Rd Ste 203, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 285-7610Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The Orthopedic Group at Summit Medical Group95 Madison Ave Ste 2D, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-0029
- Morristown Medical Center
I've been Dr. Siegel's patient for many years and have always been given the best care. He performed a partial knee replacement several years ago, and recently repaired my torn rotator cuff. In both cases, he kept me informed about all of my options, as well as all aspects of the surgeries and the recovery after. In both cases, I held off having surgery because of all of the stories I'd heard about how terrible they would be, and each time the surgery and recovery were much easier than I had anticipated. I ended up wishing I had had both procedures years earlier. A fantastic doctor and surgeon!
- Staten Island Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Washington U
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegel speaks Spanish.
