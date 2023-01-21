Dr. Jeffrey Vrieland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrieland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vrieland, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Vrieland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Vrieland works at
Locations
Doctors Inn1569 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (770) 277-5456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vrieland is very knowledgeable and more importantly, very compassionate. No matter what my issue has been, he always diagnoses it correctly and provides medication that resolves the issue. He cares deeply about his patients. I am very happy that the Doctor's Inn was recommended to me by a friend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Vrieland, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235477340
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vrieland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrieland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrieland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrieland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrieland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrieland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.