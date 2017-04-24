Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wallace, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wallace, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Stiles Medical Consulting PA in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.