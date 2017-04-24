Dr. Jeffrey Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wallace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wallace, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wallace, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
-
1
Stiles Medical Consulting PA6800 Heritage Pkwy Ste 102, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 722-4830
-
2
North Central Surgical Center9301 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallace?
I had 2 shoulder surgeries last year with complications and he did an amazing job taking care of me. He has great bed side manor. He really does care about his patients and their well being. I had a problem with my insurance paying for visits of physical therapy and his staff was on it taking care of writing my letter of medical necessity and such. He wants to see you every 2 weeks after complications to make sure you are recovering well. I had to call after hours and his staff called back quick
About Dr. Jeffrey Wallace, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629089156
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.