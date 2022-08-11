Dr. Jeffrey Whiteside, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteside is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Whiteside, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Whiteside, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Whiteside works at
Locations
Dental Care at Prairie Crossing2740 Prairie Crossing Dr # 144, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 335-6637Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whiteside?
I take great care of my teeth and Dr Whiteside helps me to do just that! He is courteous and kind!
About Dr. Jeffrey Whiteside, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1407086002
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiteside has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiteside accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Whiteside using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Whiteside has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiteside works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteside. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteside.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiteside, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiteside appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.