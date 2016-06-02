Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
1
Arthritis and Rheumatology Consultants PA7250 France Ave S Ste 215, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 893-1959
2
Arthritis and Rheumatology Consultants PA7600 France Ave S Ste 5100, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 893-1959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson was able tailor a treatment that worked the first time, when my regular doctor struggled and never did get my situation under control. I was referred to the Edina clinic by a neighbor of mine, and I took first available appointment from anyone available because of the pain and inflammation issues I was having at the time. The only regret is why did I struggle so long with a problem that no longer bothers me, after finding Dr. Wilson.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, DO
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023012994
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.