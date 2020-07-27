Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wirebaugh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Wirebaugh works at Perrysburg Family Physicians in Perrysburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.