Dr. Jeffry Knibbe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Knibbe works at Grandville Internal Medicine in Grandville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.