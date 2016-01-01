Dr. Christie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennetta Christie, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennetta Christie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Christie works at
Locations
Walk in Clinic2317 BEMISS RD, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 244-7948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennetta Christie, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629177324
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.