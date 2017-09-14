Overview of Dr. Jennie Campbell, DO

Dr. Jennie Campbell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.