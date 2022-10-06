Overview of Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD

Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Allen works at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.